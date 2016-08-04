BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners qtrly earnings of $0.67 per common limited partner unit

Aug 4 Valero Energy Partners Lp

* Valero energy partners lp reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $88 million versus i/b/e/s view $83.9 million

* On pace to grow distributions at our target annual rate of 25 percent through 2017

* Partnership continues to expect 2016 capital expenditures to be approximately $19 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $83.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings of $0.67 per common limited partner unit

* As of june 30, 2016, partnership had $503 million of total liquidity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: