BRIEF-Ingles Markets qtrly earnings per class A share 0.63

Aug 4 Ingles Markets Inc

* Ingles Markets, incorporated reports results for third quarter and nine months of fiscal 2016

* Q3 sales rose 1.2 percent to $957.2 million

* Qtrly earnings per class a share 0.63

* Qtrly earnings per class b share 0.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

