BRIEF-California Resources Q2 loss per share $3.51

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 California Resources Corp :
* California Resources Corporation announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $3.51
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $1.80
* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CRC did not have any drilling rigs running during Q2 of 2016
* Quarterly total production of 140,000 BOE per day
* Qtrly oil and natural gas net sales $404 million versus $621 million
* Q2 revenue view $436.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer