2016年 8月 4日

BRIEF-Genocea qtrly loss per share $0.39

Aug 4 Genocea Biosciences Inc :

* Genocea reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.39

* Expects that cash, cash equivalents to be sufficient to fund operating expenses, capex requirements into second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

