BRIEF-Pacira Pharmaceuticals Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.21

Aug 4 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.21

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $69.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $67.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

