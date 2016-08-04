BRIEF-Parker-Hannifin Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.90

Aug 4 Parker-Hannifin Corp

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.90

* Q4 earnings per share $1.77

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $2.96 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.94 billion

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $6.15 to $6.85 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.40 to $7.10 from continuing operations