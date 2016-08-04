BRIEF-Parker-Hannifin Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.90

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Parker-Hannifin Corp
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.90
* Q4 earnings per share $1.77
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $2.96 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.94 billion
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $6.15 to $6.85 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.40 to $7.10 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer