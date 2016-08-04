版本:
BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences reports quarterly loss per share $0.18

Aug 4 Minerva Neurosciences Inc

* Quarterly loss per share of $0.18

* Expects that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities on hand at June 30, 2016 will be sufficient to fund its operations into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

