2016年 8月 4日

BRIEF-Bluelinx quarterly loss per share $0.35

Aug 4 Bluelinx Holdings Inc

* Quarterly loss per share $0.35

* Q2 revenue $509 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

