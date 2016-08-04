BRIEF-Repligen reports Q2 earnings per share $0.11

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Repligen Corp
* Q2 earnings per share $0.11
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $29.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.8 million
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.23 to $0.29
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 to $0.48
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $101 million to $105 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 to $0.48
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $101 million to $105 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $99.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer