BRIEF-Repligen reports Q2 earnings per share $0.11

Aug 4 Repligen Corp

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $29.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.8 million

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.23 to $0.29

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 to $0.48

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $101 million to $105 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $99.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

