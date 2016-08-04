版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 19:53 BJT

BRIEF-Karyopharm reports Q2 loss per share $0.84

Aug 4 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.84

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

