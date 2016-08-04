版本:
BRIEF-Suburban Propane Partners reports Q3 loss per share $0.49

Aug 4 Suburban Propane Partners LP

* Q3 revenue $205.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $218.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

