BRIEF-Suburban Propane Partners reports Q3 loss per share $0.49

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Suburban Propane Partners LP
* Q3 revenue $205.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $218.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 loss per share $0.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer