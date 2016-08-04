版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Aircastle reports Q2 earnings per share $0.25

Aug 4 Aircastle Ltd

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 revenue $190 million versus I/B/E/S view $188.2 million

* Aircastle announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

