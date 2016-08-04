BRIEF-Drew Industries reports Q2 earnings per share $1.51

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Drew Industries Inc
* Drew industries reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 sales $441 million
* July sales rose 5 percent to $118 million
* Q2 earnings per share $1.51
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer