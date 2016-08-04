版本:
BRIEF-Drew Industries reports Q2 earnings per share $1.51

Aug 4 Drew Industries Inc

* Drew industries reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 sales $441 million

* July sales rose 5 percent to $118 million

* Q2 earnings per share $1.51

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

