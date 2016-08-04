BRIEF-W. P. Carey reports Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.24

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 W. P. Carey Inc
* Announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.24
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $4.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* At quarter end assets under management of $11.7 billion
* Q2 FFO per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $5.00 to $5.20
* Q2 revenue $198.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer