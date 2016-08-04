版本:
BRIEF-W. P. Carey reports Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.24

Aug 4 W. P. Carey Inc

* Announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.24

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $4.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* At quarter end assets under management of $11.7 billion

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $5.00 to $5.20

* Q2 revenue $198.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

