BRIEF-Albany Molecular Research reports Q2 loss per share $0.61

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Albany Molecular Research Inc
* Amri announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue rose 35 percent to $120.8 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.61
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $590 million to $615 million
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.03 to $1.11
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $48 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer