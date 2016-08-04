版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 20:10 BJT

BRIEF-Albany Molecular Research reports Q2 loss per share $0.61

Aug 4 Albany Molecular Research Inc

* Amri announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue rose 35 percent to $120.8 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.61

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $590 million to $615 million

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.03 to $1.11

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $48 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐