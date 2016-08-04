版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Peregrine completes drilling at Sikwane project, Botswana

Aug 4 Peregrine Diamonds Ltd :

* Peregrine completes drilling at Sikwane project, Botswana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

