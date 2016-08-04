BRIEF-Primoris Services Q2 earnings per share $0.10

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Primoris Services Corp
* Q2 earnings per share $0.10
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation announces 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 revenue $456.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $516.3 million Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer