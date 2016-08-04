版本:
BRIEF-Primoris Services Q2 earnings per share $0.10

Aug 4 Primoris Services Corp

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Primoris services corporation announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue $456.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $516.3 million Further company coverage:

