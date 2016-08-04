BRIEF-Libbey Inc qtrly EPS $0.40

Aug 4 Libbey Inc

* Libbey inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 sales $207.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $213.5 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $213.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $828.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect 2016 net sales to be down 1 to 2 percent year over year on a reported basis