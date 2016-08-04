BRIEF-Libbey Inc qtrly EPS $0.40

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Libbey Inc
* Libbey inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 sales $207.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $213.5 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.40
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $213.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $828.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect 2016 net sales to be down 1 to 2 percent year over year on a reported basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer