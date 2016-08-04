版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 20:00 BJT

BRIEF-Nemaura Medical anticipates completing clinical program and submitting PMA application around mid 2017

Aug 4 Nemaura Medical Inc., Completes Second Fda Pre

* Submission meeting and appoints navigant to submit ide for nemaura's sugarbeat system

* Nemaura medical anticipates completing clinical program and submitting pma application around mid 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

