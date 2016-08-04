版本:
BRIEF-Stemline Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.52

Aug 4 Stemline Therapeutics Inc :

* Q2 loss per share $0.52

* Stemline Therapeutics reports second quarter 2016 financial results and highlights recent clinical progress

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

