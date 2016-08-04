BRIEF-RBC bearings reported Q1 EPS $0.76

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 RBC Bearings Inc
* Q1 sales $154.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $152.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* RBC bearings incorporated announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.76
* On an adjusted basis diluted EPS for Q1 of fiscal 2017 would have been 77 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer