公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 20:39 BJT

BRIEF-Duos Technologies awarded $1.2 mln contract from Ferrocarril Mexicano

Aug 4 Duos Technologies Group Inc

* Awarded $1.2 million contract from Ferrocarril Mexicano (Ferromex) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

