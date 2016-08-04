版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Mobio names Laurie Baggio chief executive officer

Aug 4 Mobio Technologies Inc :

* Mobio announces management change

* Laurie Baggio has been appointed as chief executive officer and a director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

