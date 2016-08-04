版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-Osprey Medical reported oversubscribed a$28 million private placement

Aug 4 (Reuters) -

* Osprey Medical announces oversubscribed a$28 million private placement

* Osprey Medical Inc says proceeds to be used primarily as expansion capital to accelerate Osprey's commercialisation efforts in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐