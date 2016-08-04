BRIEF-Perficient reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Perficient Inc
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $124.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $124.5 million
* Sees Q3 2016 services and software revenue, including reimbursed expenses, to be in range of $118.5 million to $128.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $495 million to $515 million
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.70 to $0.82
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $519.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer