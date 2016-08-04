BRIEF-Perficient reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

Aug 4 Perficient Inc

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $124.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $124.5 million

* Sees Q3 2016 services and software revenue, including reimbursed expenses, to be in range of $118.5 million to $128.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $495 million to $515 million

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.70 to $0.82

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $519.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S