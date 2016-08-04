版本:
BRIEF-Ligand Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

Aug 4 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.28

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $115 million to $119 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.41 to $3.46

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.30, revenue view $116.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

