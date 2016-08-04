BRIEF-Ligand Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.50
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.28
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $115 million to $119 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.41 to $3.46
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.30, revenue view $116.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer