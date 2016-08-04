BRIEF-Agco Q2 earnings per share $0.61

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Agco Corp :
* Agco reports second quarter results
* Q2 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.88 billion
* Sees fy 2016 sales $7.2 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share $2.30
* Q2 earnings per share $0.61
* For fy 2016 gross and operating margins are expected to be below 2015 levels
* For 2016 reported earnings per share are targeted at approximately $1.85
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full year adjusted earnings per share guidance remains at $2.30
* Agco's net sales for 2016 are expected to reach $7.2 billion
* Fy2016 revenue view $6.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer