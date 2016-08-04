版本:
BRIEF-GTT reports Q2 2016 financial results

Aug 4 GTT Communications Inc

* Quarterly revenue increased by 35.6 percent to $128.9 million

* quarterly net income increased to $0.1 million compared to net loss of $11.1 million in Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

