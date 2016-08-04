版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-Unit Corporation Q2 loss per share $1.44

Aug 4 Unit Corp

* Q2 loss per share $1.44

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.15 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $138.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $135.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐