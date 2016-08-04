版本:
BRIEF-U.S. Physical Therapy quarterly earnings per share $0.57

Aug 4 U.S. Physical Therapy Inc

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $90.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $90 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.90 to $1.96 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

