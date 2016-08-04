BRIEF-U.S. Physical Therapy quarterly earnings per share $0.57

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 U.S. Physical Therapy Inc
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $90.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $90 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.90 to $1.96 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer