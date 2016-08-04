BRIEF-Harman International reports Q4 earnings per share $1.57

Aug 4 Harman International Industries Inc

* Q4 earnings per share $1.57

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.79 billion

* Quarterly net sales of professional solutions $286 million versus $285 million

* Quarterly net sales of connected car $843 million versus $758 million

* Issues guidance for fiscal 2017 and provides longer-term outlook

* FY2017 revenue view $7.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales $7.3 billion to $7.5 billion

* Sees FY 2018 sales about $7.7 billion; sees FY 2019 sales about $8.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: