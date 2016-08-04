BRIEF-Harman International reports Q4 earnings per share $1.57

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Harman International Industries Inc
* Q4 earnings per share $1.57
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.79 billion
* Quarterly net sales of professional solutions $286 million versus $285 million
* Quarterly net sales of connected car $843 million versus $758 million
* Issues guidance for fiscal 2017 and provides longer-term outlook
* FY2017 revenue view $7.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales $7.3 billion to $7.5 billion
* Sees FY 2018 sales about $7.7 billion; sees FY 2019 sales about $8.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer