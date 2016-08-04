BRIEF-Lionbridge reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Lionbridge
* Reports Q2 results with record revenue of $144.2 million, GAAP EPS of $0.07 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.14
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 revenue $144.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $146.3 million
* Sees Q3 revenue $135 million to $141 million
* Expect strong earnings for remainder of this year and further revenue and earnings growth in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer