BRIEF-Lionbridge reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

Aug 4 Lionbridge

* Reports Q2 results with record revenue of $144.2 million, GAAP EPS of $0.07 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.14

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue $144.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $146.3 million

* Sees Q3 revenue $135 million to $141 million

* Expect strong earnings for remainder of this year and further revenue and earnings growth in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: