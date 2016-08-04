BRIEF-Baldwin & Lyons Q2 operating earnings per share $0.39

Aug 4 Baldwin & Lyons Inc

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.39

* Premium written by company's insurance subsidiaries for current quarter was $100.0 million, up 7.8 percent

* Net income for quarter was $6.0 million, or $.40 per share

* Book value per share on June 30, 2016 of $26.80 increased $.39 per share during Q2