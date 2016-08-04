BRIEF-Baldwin & Lyons Q2 operating earnings per share $0.39

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Baldwin & Lyons Inc
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.39
* Premium written by company's insurance subsidiaries for current quarter was $100.0 million, up 7.8 percent
* Net income for quarter was $6.0 million, or $.40 per share
* Book value per share on June 30, 2016 of $26.80 increased $.39 per share during Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer