BRIEF-DLH Q3 earnings per share $0.07

Aug 4 Dlh Holdings Corp :

* Dlh reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q3 revenue rose 49 percent to $25 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

