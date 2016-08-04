版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-HSN Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

Aug 4 Hsn Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50

* Company's net sales decreased 3 percent to $557.2 million in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐