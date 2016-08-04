BRIEF-Tandy Leather Factory says July 2016 sales down 5 pct from july 2015 sales

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Tandy Leather Factory Inc
* Reports July 2016 sales down 5 percent from July 2015 sales
* Decrease in July sales is due to one less selling day compared to last July and continued weakness in sales overall
* July sales fell 5 percent to $6.2 million
* Still on track with annual revenue forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer