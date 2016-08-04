版本:
BRIEF-Tandy Leather Factory says July 2016 sales down 5 pct from july 2015 sales

Aug 4 Tandy Leather Factory Inc

* Reports July 2016 sales down 5 percent from July 2015 sales

* Decrease in July sales is due to one less selling day compared to last July and continued weakness in sales overall

* July sales fell 5 percent to $6.2 million

* Still on track with annual revenue forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

