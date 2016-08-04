BRIEF-CASMED Q2 loss per share $0.08

Aug 4 Cas Medical Systems Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.08

* Q2 sales rose 18 percent to $5.5 million

* Affirming expectation to ship a total of 400 fore-sight cerebral oximeters this year

* Also on track to achieve our 2016 growth objective of fore-sight sales exceeding 20 percent