BRIEF-Infinity qtrly net earnings per diluted share $0.99

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Infinity Property and Casualty Corp
* Infinity Property and Casualty Corp reports results for the second quarter of 2016
* Qtrly net earnings per diluted share $0.99
* Qtrly gross written premium $337.0 million versus $352.5 million
* Revising its guidance and expects gross written premium to decline between 1.0 percent and 3.0 percent for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer