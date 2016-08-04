BRIEF-Infinity qtrly net earnings per diluted share $0.99

Aug 4 Infinity Property and Casualty Corp

* Infinity Property and Casualty Corp reports results for the second quarter of 2016

* Qtrly net earnings per diluted share $0.99

* Qtrly gross written premium $337.0 million versus $352.5 million

* Revising its guidance and expects gross written premium to decline between 1.0 percent and 3.0 percent for year