BRIEF-Norsat Q2 earnings per share $0.16

Aug 4 Norsat International Inc

* Norsat announces second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 revenue $9.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

