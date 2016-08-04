BRIEF-Gray Q2 basic earnings per share $0.25

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Gray Television Inc
* Gray reports record operating results
* Q2 revenue $196.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $196.3 million
* Q2 basic earnings per share $0.25
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up about 22 to 26 percent
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $223 million to $231 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer