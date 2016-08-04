BRIEF-Gray Q2 basic earnings per share $0.25

Aug 4 Gray Television Inc

* Gray reports record operating results

* Q2 revenue $196.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $196.3 million

* Q2 basic earnings per share $0.25

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up about 22 to 26 percent

