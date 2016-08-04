BRIEF-Array Biopharma Q4 net loss $0.17 per share

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Array Biopharma Inc
* Array Biopharma reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2016
* Net loss for Q4 was $0.17 per share
* Revenue for Q4 of fiscal 2016 was $43.2 million, compared to $43.0 million for prior sequential quarter
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.14, revenue view $41.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer