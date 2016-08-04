BRIEF-Shell Midstream Partners reports Q2 revenue $ 71.1 mln vs $76.7 mln

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Shell Midstream Partners Lp
* Qtrly net income attributable to partnership $0.35 per common limited partner unit
* Qtrly revenue $ 71.1 million versus $76.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $77.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer