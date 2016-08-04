版本:
BRIEF-Shell Midstream Partners reports Q2 revenue $ 71.1 mln vs $76.7 mln

Aug 4 Shell Midstream Partners Lp

* Qtrly net income attributable to partnership $0.35 per common limited partner unit

* Qtrly revenue $ 71.1 million versus $76.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $77.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

