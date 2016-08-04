版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-AMC Networks Q2 earnings per share $1.05

Aug 4 Amc Networks Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $1.05

* Q2 earnings per share $1.28 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $685 million versus I/B/E/S view $676.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐