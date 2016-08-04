BRIEF-Great Lakes reports Q1 loss per share $0.09

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp
* Great lakes concludes strategic review with Greenhill & Co.; reports second quarter results
* Q2 revenue $192.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $222.1 million
* Dredging backlog was $622.6 million at end of Q2, which is a decrease of $55.1 million compared to backlog at December 31, 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.09
* To sell assets associated with certain services lines of terra contracting services, llc business for a minimum $11.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer