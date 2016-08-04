版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Inovio Pharmaceuticals appoints Ami Shah Brown as VP regulatory affairs

Aug 4 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Inovio pharmaceuticals appoints Ami Shah Brown as vice president regulatory affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

