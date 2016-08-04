版本:
BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 loss per share $0.31

Aug 4 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.31

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $26.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $22.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

