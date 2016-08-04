版本:
BRIEF-Top Image Systems reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.01

Aug 4 Top Image Systems Ltd

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue $8.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $8 million

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

