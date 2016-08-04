版本:
BRIEF-Jason Industries reports Q2 loss per share $0.13

Aug 4 Jason Industries Inc

* Jason Industries reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.13

* Q2 sales fell 1 percent to $185.7 million

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.07

* Sees FY 2016 sales $715 million to $730 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA in range of $73 to $76 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

