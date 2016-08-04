BRIEF-Jason Industries reports Q2 loss per share $0.13

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Jason Industries Inc
* Jason Industries reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.13
* Q2 sales fell 1 percent to $185.7 million
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.07
* Sees FY 2016 sales $715 million to $730 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA in range of $73 to $76 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer