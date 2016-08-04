BRIEF-Treehouse Foods Q2 adj earnings per share $0.54 excluding items

Aug 4 Treehouse Foods Inc :

* Treehouse foods, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 gaap and adjusted earnings per share $0.75 to $0.80

* Reaffirms full year 2016 EPS guidance and provides q3 2016 outlook

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S