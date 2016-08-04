版本:
BRIEF-AG&e Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.07

Aug 4 Ag&E Holdings Inc :

* AG&E Holdings Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $1.4 million versus $5.4 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

